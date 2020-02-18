[president-donald-trump-going-to-la-on-tuesday-for-fundraiser-and-to-discuss-2028-olympics]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — President Donald Trump is set to take a look at Los Angeles on Tuesday as element of a three-day excursion across 4 states.

He is scheduled to make many stops in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado.

While in Los Angeles, he’s predicted to be briefed on preparations for the city’s 2028 Summer months Olympic Game titles and also attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills at the Montage resort.

He’ll then be heading to Las Vegas, where by he will speak at a graduation occasion for a prisoner education application

On Wednesday, Trump will head to Bakersfield and Rancho Mirage, where his campaign is internet hosting another fundraiser and golfing outing at Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s estate.

He will then head to Phoenix and close out his Western swing in Colorado.