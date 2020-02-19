[president-donald-trump-in-palm-springs,-planning-to-depart-to-bakersfield]

17 News at Midday has your Presidential Pay a visit to update

UPDATE: 11: 35 a.m. Home minority leader Kevin McCarthy usually takes to Twitter to announce Palm Springs departure into Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald J. Trump will visit Bakersfield on Wednesday, in accordance to the White Residence.

The president will join Congressman Kevin McCarthy to talk with nearby farmers about endeavours to make improvements to the offer and shipping of water in California and other Western states, the White House stated.

U.S. Air Pressure planes have been found at Meadows Field Airport on Friday and Monday unloading different machines and personnel ahead of the check out. It has not been declared what time the president is envisioned to get there.

Meadows Field has confirmed there will not be a location for users of the public to get a glimpse of the president.

Several groups and companies will keep a rally on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s take a look at at 10 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez mural positioned at the corner of 18th and L streets.

The stop by is section of a week-extensive tour of western states, which will include things like Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. Nowadays, the president touched down in Los Angeles to meet with the Olympic Organizing Committee to talk about the 2028 summer season game titles.

President Trump is also predicted to have a roundtable discuss with supporters, then head to Beverly Hills for a fundraising supper.

On Thursday, the president will produce remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, exactly where he will spotlight his administration’s attempts to provide earlier-incarcerated Americans with second probabilities.

Trump has beforehand frequented Bakersfield in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence produced a short quit in Bakersfield in Oct 2017 for a fundraiser at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. Most a short while ago, Pence frequented the Central Valley in July 2019 as he toured dairy farms pushing for the new North American trade offer.

We will stay stream the president’s arrival on our Facebook web page and web page on Wednesday.

President Trump arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday night in advance of heading back again to California.