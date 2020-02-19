[president-donald-trump-now-en-route-to-bakersfield]

UPDATE: 11: 35 a.m. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy requires to Twitter to announce Palm Springs departure into Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald J. Trump will pay a visit to Bakersfield on Wednesday, according to the White House.

The president will be part of Congressman Kevin McCarthy to discuss with neighborhood farmers about efforts to boost the offer and supply of drinking water in California and other Western states, the White Dwelling stated.

U.S. Air Force planes have been found at Meadows Discipline Airport on Friday and Monday unloading numerous machines and personnel forward of the check out. It has not been announced what time the president is expected to arrive.

Meadows Subject has confirmed there will not be a put for customers of the general public to get a glimpse of the president.

Various groups and businesses will maintain a rally on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s go to at 10 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez mural positioned at the corner of 18th and L streets.

The stop by is component of a 7 days-very long tour of western states, which will involve Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. Nowadays, the president touched down in Los Angeles to fulfill with the Olympic Organizing Committee to examine the 2028 summer season online games.

President Trump is also anticipated to have a roundtable chat with supporters, then head to Beverly Hills for a fundraising meal.

On Thursday, the president will provide remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Law enforcement Headquarters, wherever he will emphasize his administration’s endeavours to offer earlier-incarcerated Us residents with second prospects.

Trump has earlier frequented Bakersfield in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence created a short halt in Bakersfield in October 2017 for a fundraiser at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. Most recently, Pence frequented the Central Valley in July 2019 as he toured dairy farms pushing for the new North American trade deal.

We will live stream the president’s arrival on our Facebook website page and internet site on Wednesday.

President Trump arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday night time in advance of heading back to California.