[president-donald-trump-prospects-prayers-for-nascar-driver-ryan-newman-who-is-in-critical-affliction-following-substantial-daytona-five-hundred-crash]

NASCAR verified Ryan Newman is not in a daily life-threatening condition following a big crash at the Daytona 500 occasion.

Newman was leading the ultimate lap of the well-known race when his auto flipped, spinning various moments and scraping alongside the monitor upside down while on fire.

The 42-calendar year-aged was speedily noticed to on the keep track of, just before getting taken to Halifax Health-related Centre.

It was later confirmed by NASCAR that Newman’s injuries are not existence-threatening, even though he was noted to be in a significant condition.

“Ryan Newman is becoming addressed at Halifax Health-related Middle,” study a Roush Fenway Racing statement. “He is in severe issue, but physicians have indicated his injuries are not lifestyle threatening.”

President Donald Trump, whose Air Pressure A person landed at Daytona the prior day to consider in the action, tweeted to say he was praying for Newman.

Getty Visuals – Getty Trump’s plane landed by the keep track of forward of the opening of Daytona

Getty Photos – Getty The president then finished a ceremonial lap in his armoured limousine to open up the Daytona 500 in Florida and explained to the group there was ‘no higher thrill’ than to be at the event

Denny Hamlin gained the race right after Newman’s last-lap crash, and he mentioned he was ‘praying for the best’ for ‘tough guy’ Newman throughout his publish-race media responsibilities.

He was originally criticised for wildly celebrating his acquire with a sequence of doughnuts in the infield just times immediately after Newman’s crash and with his affliction unfamiliar.

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing staff late apologised for the celebrations.

Newman is in his 19th total year with NASCAR and formerly won the Daytona 500 in 2008.