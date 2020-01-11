President Donald Trump said he was referring to the privilege of the executive to stop John Bolton’s testimony

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – President Donald Trump said he would call executive privilege to prevent former national security advisor John Bolton from testifying in his Senate impeachment process.

Trump said he would do this to protect the future of the presidency.

“I think you have to go to the office,” he said Friday in an interview with Fox News.

“Above all, a national security advisor. You can’t have all of your statements about national security in relation to Russia, China and North Korea explained by him – everything. We just can’t.”

Bolton said Monday that he would be ready to testify if he was summoned for the Senate’s unprecedented impeachment process.

As an important Trump advisor, Bolton was very close to the President’s dealings with Ukraine. The US House of Representatives condemned Trump last month for two impeachment proceedings due to pressuring the Eastern European nation to launch a politically motivated investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Bolton testified during the impeachment hearings that he would only testify to the House Secret Service Committee if he was first summoned by the committee and then instructed by a judge to contradict Trump’s wishes by appearing before Congress.

“Parliament has completed its constitutional responsibilities with the imposition of impeachment proceedings against Ukraine,” said Bolton. “It is now up to the Senate to fulfill its constitutional indictment obligation, and it does not seem possible to find a final judicial solution to the unanswered constitutional questions before the Senate acts.

“Accordingly, since my testimony is up for debate again, after careful consideration and consideration, I had to resolve the serious issues as best I could. I have come to the conclusion that it will be me when the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony testify. “

Trump told Fox News that he would welcome the testimony of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former energy minister Rick Perry – but this could also jeopardize the presidency.

“I want everyone – but there are things you cannot do from an executive point of view,” said the president.

Although the impeachment process was pending in the Senate because Parliament has two more impeachment proceedings to go to the Chamber, parliamentary spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi announced that this could be changed next week. She instructed the Justice Committee to prepare to deliver the articles to the Senate next week.