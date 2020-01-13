President Donald Trump speaks at the Farm Bureau Federation Congress in Texas

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – President Donald Trump will travel to Texas this weekend to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting, the organization said on Monday.

Trump will speak in front of the group on Sunday at the Austin Convention Center, where Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Senate Agriculture Committee chairman Pat Roberts and EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler are expected.

Trump is expected to discuss the first phase US-China trade agreement signed this week. Under the agreement, Beijing will increase soybean purchases in the United States. A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu Er will travel to Washington, and Trump has announced that he will sign the deal at the White House on Wednesday.

“The American Farm Bureau is honored that President Trump will return a third year in a row to speak to farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to produce the high quality food and fiber our country needs,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall.

“We are grateful that he made agricultural issues a priority.”

The U.S.-China trade dispute has severely affected farmers, prompting Trump to offer billions in subsidies to the agricultural industry last year.

