[president-donald-trump-to-visit-bakersfield-wednesday]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald J. Trump will take a look at Bakersfield on Wednesday, in accordance to the White Dwelling.

The president will join Congressman Kevin McCarthy to communicate with regional farmers about efforts to enhance the provide and supply of drinking water in California and other Western states, the White Residence said.

U.S. Air Power planes have been observed at Meadows Subject Airport on Friday and Monday unloading different devices and personnel forward of the stop by. It has not been introduced what time the president is expected to arrive.

Meadows Subject has verified there will not be a spot for associates of the public to get a glimpse of the president.

Quite a few groups and organizations will maintain a rally on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s pay a visit to at 10 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez mural found at the corner of 18th and L streets.

The go to is portion of a week-lengthy tour of western states, which will contain Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. Currently, the president touched down in Los Angeles to meet with the Olympic Organizing Committee to examine the 2028 summertime video games.

President Trump is also expected to have a roundtable chat with supporters, then head to Beverly Hills for a fundraising meal.

On Thursday, the president will provide remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Law enforcement Headquarters, in which he will emphasize his administration’s efforts to offer earlier-incarcerated People with 2nd possibilities.

Trump has beforehand visited Bakersfield in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence manufactured a quick halt in Bakersfield in October 2017 for a fundraiser at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. Most a short while ago, Pence visited the Central Valley in July 2019 as he toured dairy farms pushing for the new North American trade offer.

We will dwell stream the president’s arrival on our Facebook page and website on Wednesday.