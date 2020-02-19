[president-donald-trump-viewing-bakersfield-wednesday-afternoon]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — President Donald Trump will halt in Bakersfield about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Throughout his pay a visit to, he’s envisioned to talk with Central Valley farmers about efforts to boost the source and shipping and delivery of drinking water in California and other western states.

It comes just one particular working day following a group of about 600 people today, mostly farmers and other gurus, came to the International Agri-Center to hear to Rep. Devin Nunes and the Inside Secretary David Bernhardt.

They provided some doable alternatives to supply farmers the flexibility to grow additional acres of farmland and expand the drinking water transfer window to July as a result of November.

“I be expecting the president to appear into the Valley and tout what these biological thoughts are going to do for not just farms but the towns as properly,” mentioned Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. “We are chatting on regular more than a quarter of a million ft that will ideally appear to the valley, which was historically dropped.”

The solutions would allow for limitations to be lifted on water provides and maximize pumping for the duration of storms when fish are not endangered.

In addition to going to the Valley, President Trump will also consider component in a fundraiser around 10: 30 a.m. at a golfing study course in Rancho Mirage in Riverside County. It is being hosted by billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

The journey the president’s fourth check out to the Los Angeles place as Commander in Main and very first check out to the valley given that 2016 when he stopped in Fresno as a presidential prospect for a marketing campaign rally.