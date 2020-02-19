[president-donald-trump-visits-bakersfield,-speaks-with-farmers-about-california-h2o]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Notice: The online video earlier mentioned is from an earlier broadcast and will be up-to-date.

President Donald Trump was in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

He was speaking with Central Valley farmers about attempts to enhance the offer and shipping and delivery of h2o in California and other western states.

His pay a visit to arrived just one working day immediately after a group of about 600 men and women, primarily farmers and other professionals, came to the Intercontinental Agri-Centre to pay attention to Rep. Devin Nunes and the Inside Secretary David Bernhardt.

They presented some feasible alternatives to present farmers the adaptability to mature much more acres of farmland and increase the drinking water transfer window to July by way of November.

“I count on the president to come into the Valley and tout what these biological views are going to do for not just farms but the cities as well,” explained Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. “We are talking on regular in excess of a quarter of a million toes that will ideally appear to the valley, which was traditionally shed.”

The solutions would allow for limits to be lifted on water supplies and enhance pumping all through storms when fish are not endangered.

In addition to checking out the Valley, President Trump also took part in a fundraiser about 10: 30 a.m. at a golfing study course in Rancho Mirage in Riverside County. It was becoming hosted by billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

The excursion the president’s fourth visit to the Los Angeles place as Commander in Main and initially take a look at to the valley considering the fact that 2016 when he stopped in Fresno as a presidential applicant for a campaign rally.