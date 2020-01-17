President Donald Trump welcomes college football champion LSU Tigers to the White House

President Donald Trump speaks at an event with the 2019 Louisiana State University Tigers football champion in the East Room of the White House on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger / UPI | Stock Photo

January 17 (UPI) – President Donald Trump welcomed the Louisiana State University Tigers football team to the White House on Friday, describing the championship football team as “perhaps the best ever”.

The team that defeated Clemson 42:25 in the College Football Playoff on Monday ended a perfect 15-0 campaign for its fourth national championship in school history. It was her first title since 2007.

“This team is considered one of the best, maybe even the best,” Trump said during a ceremony in the Oval Office.

“This team has shown the world what it means to look for someone else.”

Trump praised LSU for overcoming his “brutal” schedule and for losing to a team that had lost 28-0 in the past two regular seasons. He also praised head coach Ed Orgeron for leading the team to victory.

“When I cast a movie, I told them today that this is my football coach. There is no one who can play the role better,” said Trump.

Orgeron and quarterback Joe Burrow called the invitation to visit the White House “an honor.”

“Thank you for having us so soon after the game so the seniors can be part of it,” Burrow told Trump. “It’s a moment we’ll never forget.”

The team presented Trump with an LSU jersey with his name on the back and the number “45”, indicating his role as the 45th President of the United States.

Trump, who attended the title game in New Orleans, met the team before traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida this weekend.

Since taking office, Trump has greeted Alabama in 2018 and Clemson two more college football champions a year ago.

