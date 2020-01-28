President Donald Trump’s attorneys lift defenses as pressure to allow John Bolton to testify grows up for trial

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s legal team prepared to conclude the arguments for his impeachment trial on Tuesday as Senate Republicans struggled to allow or not allow witnesses, including John Bolton who appeared ready to contradict a Trump’s key assertion.

Defense lawyers’ arguments have drawn public attention with revelations from a forthcoming book by former national security adviser Bolton, which says that Trump wanted to refuse military aid to Ukraine until that he undertakes to assist in the investigations of the Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump and his attorneys have repeatedly insisted that he has never linked security assistance to political investigations.

The news of the book has clouded the White House and hopes for a big end on Tuesday as well as a speedy end to the dismissal trial. Democrats are asking for witnesses and some Republicans are open to the idea.

A Republican, Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, suggests an idea to assign the manuscript to Bolton’s book so that senators can see the evidence for themselves – in private.

It is an idea that could gain momentum as other Republicans warned of a protracted legal dispute with the White House, which attempted to block administration officials.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter that he “fully” supports Lankford’s proposal. Graham, a key ally of Trump, said that Bolton’s document should be made available to the Senate, in a classified framework, “where each senator has the opportunity to review the manuscript and make their own decision.”

However, Chuck Schumer, the highest Democrat in the Senate, called the proposal, which would keep Bolton out of public testimony, “absurd”.

“We are not negotiating with them. We want four witnesses and four sets of documents, so the truth will come out,” said Schumer.

Senate Republicans were to meet in camera to consider the next steps.

Bolton’s revelations distracted hours of argument Monday by Trump attorneys, who reiterated that no witnesses have testified to directly know that Trump’s aid provision is subject to investigations into the Democrats . Bolton seemed ready to say exactly that if he was summoned by the Senate.

“We are processing transcription evidence, we are processing publicly available information,” said Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow. “We are not dealing with speculation.”

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power by asking the head of Ukraine to help investigate Biden while his administration withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid. A second charge accuses Trump of obstructing Congress in its investigation.

Trump’s lawyers, including renowned lawyers Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, launched a historic, legal and political attack on the entire impeachment process on Monday. They said there was no reason to remove Trump from office, defended his actions as appropriate and attacked Biden, who campaigned for the Democratic nomination to oppose Trump in November.

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi dedicated his presentation to Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company when his father headed diplomatic relations for the Obama administration with Kiev. The legal team argued that Trump had legitimate reasons to distrust young Biden’s business dealings and was concerned about corruption in Ukraine and that in any event, he had finally released aid without the Ukraine does not engage in the inquiries desired by the Republican President.

Trump sought, without providing evidence, to implicate the Bidens in the type of corruption that has plagued Ukraine for a long time. Although anti-corruption activists have expressed concerns, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the former vice-president or his son.

Democrats say Trump only released the money after a whistleblower filed a complaint about the situation.

Starr, whose investigation by independent counsel resulted in the removal of President Bill Clinton – he was acquitted by the Senate – deplored what he called the “age of dismissal”. The impeachment, he said, requires a real crime and a “real national consensus” that the president must go. None exist here, said Starr.

“It is full of acrimony and it divides the country like nothing else,” said Starr of the impeachment. “Those of us who have experienced Clinton’s removal understand it in a deep and personal way.”

Dershowitz, the last speaker of the evening, argued that impenetrable offenses require criminal-type conduct – an opinion widely rejected by lawyers. He said that “nothing in Bolton’s revelations, even if true, would increase to the level of an abuse of power or an impenetrable offense.”

“Purely non-criminal behavior, including the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, is outside the range of impenetrable crimes,” said Dershowitz.

Even as defense lawyers presented their cases as planned, it was clear that Bolton’s book had clouded the debate over whether to seek witnesses. Trump’s legal team rejected Bolton’s account, and Trump himself denied it.

“I have NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations of the Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump tweeted. “If John Bolton said it, it was only to sell a book.”

Republican senators face a turning point. Pressure is mounting for at least four to overthrow the GOP leaders and form a bipartisan majority to force the problem. Republicans hold a majority of 53-47.

“John Bolton’s relevance to our decision has become increasingly clear,” Utah Senator GOP Mitt Romney told reporters. Maine Senator Susan Collins said she has always wanted “the opportunity to be a witness” and Bolton’s book report “strengthens the case”.

At a GOP private lunch, Romney argued for Bolton’s appeal, according to an unauthorized person to discuss the meeting and granted anonymity.

Other Republicans, including Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, have said that if Bolton is called, they will demand reciprocity to hear from at least one of their witnesses. Some Republicans want to call the Bidens.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, was unfamiliar with Bolton’s book, his office said. But the head of the GOP appeared insensitive to the news of the book. Her lunch message, said Indiana GOP Senator Mike Braun, was: “Take a deep breath and take it one step at a time.”

Once the team of the president has finished his arguments, the senators have 16 hours for written questions to both parties. By the end of the week, they should have a vote on whether or not to hear witnesses.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly argued that the Democrats were using impeachment to try to reverse the results of the last presidential election and to remove Trump from office.

Democrats, meanwhile, say Trump’s refusal to allow administration officials to testify only reinforces the fact that the White House is hiding evidence. The White House has had Bolton’s manuscript for about a month, according to a letter from Bolton’s lawyer.

Schumer said: “We are all looking at a White House cover-up.”

Bolton’s account was first reported by the New York Times and was confirmed to the Associated Press by someone familiar with the manuscript. “The Room Where It Happened; A White House Memoir” will be released on March 17.

Joe Biden, in the Iowa campaign, said he saw no reason to testify by him or his son.

“I have nothing to defend. It is quite a game, even if they raise me,” he told reporters. “What is there to defend? That’s all – the reason he is indicted is because he tried to get a government to get me dirty and they didn’t do it . Come on. ”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.