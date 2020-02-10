President Donald Trump’s budget of $ 4.8 billion to increase defense spending and cut domestic funds

February 10 (UPI) – President Donald Trump will submit to Congress on Monday a budget of $ 4.8 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year, including $ 740 billion in defense spending and $ 590 billion in domestic defense spending NASA provides for US dollars.

The proposed budget has risen slightly from the $ 4.75 trillion plan he proposed for 2020.

The President’s financial plan is also expected to include a request for an additional $ 2 billion to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a decrease from the $ 5 billion Trump was targeting in this year’s budget.

The Pentagon agreed last year to divert $ 3.6 billion in defense funds to nearly a dozen border wall projects that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said were “necessary to support the use of armed forces in the context of the national emergency.” The decision created a number of legal challenges that ultimately led two federal judges to block funding.

The proposed budget for 2021 also includes an application for $ 15.6 billion for customs and border protection, a 7 percent increase over current expenses, and around $ 10 billion for immigration and customs enforcement, an increase of 23 percent.

Trump’s proposal provides for a 12 percent increase in NASA’s budget to over $ 25.2 billion. About $ 3 billion of this is earmarked for the development of new human countries to drive Trump’s efforts to send US astronauts back to the moon and eventually Mars by 2024.

“Mars is the target, the president has made it clear that we want to put an American flag on Mars,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine last July. “The moon is the test site, but Mars is the target.”

As a signal to Congress to negotiate its own policy package, Trump’s budget does not include any specific policy changes in drug prices. Instead, the goal is to save $ 135 billion by lowering drug prices over a ten-year period.

The president is not expected to ask for cuts in social security or Medicare, although the Trump administration has proposed stricter reviews of the social security program for the disabled and his goal of changing drug prices could have an impact on Medicare’s costs ,

The budget also includes a plan to extend the Republican tax cuts passed in 2017 by further cuts to the single rate, which should expire by 2025, by 2035 at a cost of $ 1.4 trillion.

While Democrats control the house, experts say Trump is unlikely to get everything he asks for in his budget plan.