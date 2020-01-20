President Donald Trump’s defense team calls for a quick end to the impeachment process

January 20 (UPI) – The impeachment defense team for President Donald Trump said in a letter submitted Monday that the Senate should quickly acquit the president and invalidate and impeach the impeachment articles.

The 110-page brief was submitted to the Senate the day before Trump’s trial. He is charged with abuse of power and congressional handicap for urging Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“The impeachment articles before the Senate violate the constitution and our democratic institutions,” the letter said. “The articles themselves – and the rigged process that brought them here – are a brazen political act by the House Democrats that must be rejected.”

Monday’s letter follows a 111-page letter submitted on Saturday by the House Democrats’ impeachers and outlines their case.

“President Trump’s continued misconduct shows that he poses an immediate threat to the nation and the rule of law,” the Democratic letter said. “It is imperative that the Senate now condemn him, remove him from office, and permanently deny him the federal office.”

The order referred to Trump’s behavior as “the Framer’s worst nightmare”.

Trump’s team of lawyers, led by the White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and his personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said Democrats had never accused the president of criminal misconduct and the indictment was not increasing to the level of impeachment.

“The House Democrats’ novel theory of ‘abuse of power’ wrongly replaces the standard of ‘high crime and misdemeanor’ with an invented theory that would permanently weaken the presidency by effectively allowing impeachments based solely on political disagreements,” says it in the document.

“The House Democrats’ constructed theory that the President can be charged with a wrongful act if he believes he is doing it wrongly would also extend the indictment beyond constitutional boundaries,” it said.

The Democratic-led parliament approved two impeachment cases in December, accusing Trump of misusing his powers and hindering Congress’s investigation into his behavior.

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts swore in the Senate last week.