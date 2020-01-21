President Donald Trump’s recall trial breaks out in partisan struggle as proceedings unfold | Watch live

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial quickly broke out in a partisan struggle on Tuesday as proceedings began at the Capitol. The Democrats strongly opposed the rules proposed by the Republican leader for compressed arguments and a speedy trial.

Even before Chief Justice John Roberts went to the session, Democrats warned that Trump’s ally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rule package could force midnight sessions to keep most Americans in the dark and would create a misleading procedure.

“This is not a process for a fair trial, it is the process for a rigged trial,” Adam Schiff’s representative, D-Ca., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters. at the head of the charge. He called it “cover-up.”

McConnell opened the chamber promising a “fair and just” process – and warned that the Senate would remain in session until its set of rules was adopted.

“The president’s lawyers will finally get a level playing field,” said the Kentucky Republican, in contrast to the investigation into the removal of the House.

The first test came at noon as senators prepared to open debate and vote on the rules proposed by McConnell.

The Republican senators, who hold the majority, are behind his plan.

“Of course, it will be a fair trial when you have 24 hours of argument from both sides,” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley told reporters during a conference call.

The rare impeachment trial, which takes place during an election year, tests whether Trump’s actions towards Ukraine justify dismissal at the same time as voters vote for his White House.

Trump himself, in Davos, Switzerland, for an economic conference, denounced the procedure as “a total hoax”, as he does every day, and said: “I am sure everything will be fine.”

With Trump’s presidency at stake and the nation deeply divided a few weeks before the first Democratic contests, four senators who are also presidential candidates will be excluded from the election campaign, sitting as jurors.

Democrats say prospect of middle-of-the-night proceedings without allowing new witnesses or even bulky house trial records will leave the public without crucial information about Trump’s campaign of political pressure on Ukraine and the White House obstruction of the House Impeachment Probe.

“The McConnell rules appear to have been designed by President Trump for President Trump,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. He vowed to call for a series of votes to change the rules and demand testimony and documents, but it seemed unlikely that the Republicans would part with the party to join the Democrats.

“This is a historic moment,” said Schumer. “America’s eyes are watching. Republican senators must seize the opportunity.”

If senators accept McConnell’s proposal for a speedy trial and acquittal, Schiff said, “It will not prove the innocent president, it will only prove the Senate guilty of working with the president to keep the truth out.”

Representative Jerry Nadler, chair of the judicial committee who also heads the House team, said, “There is no trial in this country where you would not admit relative witnesses.”

McConnell had promised to lay down rules similar to President Bill Clinton’s last dismissal trial in 1999, but his resolution diverged in several ways. The night before the trial, he proposed a compressed schedule as Trump’s lawyers argued for a quick dismissal of the “fragile” charges in a trial that should never have happened.

“All this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution which the Senate should condemn quickly and without detour,” the lawyers for the president wrote in their first complete file on Monday. “The articles should be rejected and the president should be acquitted immediately.”

Trump’s legal team does not dispute Trump’s actions – that he called the Ukrainian president and asked for a “favor” during a phone call on July 25. In fact, the attorneys included the rough transcript of Trump’s conversation in his 110-page trial brief submitted before the proceedings.

Instead, the president’s lawyers, led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and a famous legal team on television, including Alan Dershowitz, say that the two charges against the president are not impenetrable offenses and Trump has committed no crime.

Jurists have long insisted that the drafters of the Constitution provided for dismissal as a remedy for “other serious crimes and misdemeanors”, a particularly broad definition which does not simply mean specific criminal acts.

Democrats pursuing the case against the president refer in particular to a report by the General Accountability Office that the White House violated federal law by blocking money in Ukraine which had been approved by Congress.

The early days of the trial should get tangled up in procedural motions in the Senate and in camera. Senators must refrain from speaking during the trial.

Like Trump, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, will also be absent from the debates, leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz at the end of World War II.

It released a statement Tuesday denouncing the ground rules proposed by McConnell as a “sham” due to the tight schedule and the lack of guarantees that witnesses will be called or that evidence gathered by the House will be admitted at the Senate trial.

“The head of the GOP in the Senate has chosen to conceal the president, rather than honoring his oath to the Constitution,” said Pelosi.

Also on Tuesday, leaders of the Democratic House overseeing the impeachment case asked Cipollone, the president’s chief counsel at the trial, to disclose any “direct knowledge” that he has charges against Trump. They said that the evidence gathered to date indicates that Cipollone is an “important witness” to the allegations at issue.

House Democrats ousted Republican President last month on two counts: abuse of power by denying US military aid to Ukraine as he urged the country to investigate his rival Democrat Joe Biden , and obstructs Congress by refusing to cooperate in their investigation.

The Constitution gives the House the exclusive power to impeach a president and the Senate the final verdict by meeting as an impeachment tribunal for a trial.

On Monday evening, the president appointed eight Republicans from the House, some of his fiercest supporters, to a task force to rally support beyond the Senate chamber to the court of public opinion.

Four television monitors have been set up inside the Senate chamber to show testimonies, exhibits and potentially tweets or other social media, according to a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it in the folder. The house managers practiced their opening arguments until late at night.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. With its Republican majority of 53 to 47 votes, the Senate should not gather two thirds of the votes necessary for the conviction. Even if it did, the White House team argues that it would be a “‘unconstitutional conviction’ because the indictments were too broad.

