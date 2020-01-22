President Donald Trump’s recall trial: McConnell abruptly backs down on proposed rules

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate plunged into the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, with Republicans abruptly dropping plans to pile up opening arguments in two late-night sessions and Democrats pleading for more witnesses to speak out against the “trifecta” of Trump’s offenses.

WATCH: Trump’s recall trial begins in the Senate

The turn of events was a setback for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and the President’s legal team, revealing a crack in the ranks of the GOP and growing political unrest over the historic impeachment procedure that takes place in the middle of a vigilant public during an election year.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session, with House attorneys on one side, Trump’s team on the other, in the Senate well, while Senators sat silently at their desks, under oath to render “impartial justice”. No cell phones or other electronic devices were allowed.

The opening day extended deep into the night. The senators stayed by the time it was 9:30 p.m., while the Democrats tried what might be their only chance to force senators to vote on hearing new testimony.

However, Republicans rejected Democratic amendments to the White House, State Department, and Budget Office summons, with more votes expected to dismiss key witnesses with a seat in the forefront of Trump’s actions. By the same vote of 53 to 47, the senators rejected the Democrats’ request to bring in the interim White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.

McConnell stunned senators and delayed the start of proceedings with his decision to revoke some of his proposed rules. Republicans are said to be concerned about the political optics of the “dark night” sessions.

Instead, 24 hours of oral argument for each party will be spread over three days, for a moment, stimulating the momentum of the Democrats as they push to break the deadlock over calling new witnesses.

WATCH: Trump impeachment trial kicks off with battle over ground rules

As the visitor gallery was filled with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano and Trump’s most ardent allies in the house, the day quickly picked up on a trial to find out if the president’s actions to Ukraine justified the withdrawal. from the office.

“It is time to start this trial,” said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief counsel, expressing impatience as the proceedings opened to the public after weeks of delay.

Cipollone scoffed that the House’s accusations against Trump were “ridiculous,” insisting that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong.”

The White House legal team did not contest Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor,” which was to investigate Democrat Joe Biden when the United States refused the military aid that the ally desperately needed as he faced hostile Russia on its border. But the lawyers insisted that the president had done nothing wrong. “Absolutely no cases,” said Cipollone.

Representative Adam Schiff, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, opened the lawsuit, saying that the American founders had added the use of impeachment in the Constitution with “precisely this type of behavior in mind – behavior that abuses power automatically for personal gain, which jeopardizes our national security, and this invites foreign interference in the democratic process of an election. “

According to Schiff: “It is three times the constitutional fault justifying the dismissal”.

The other senior counsel for the Trump team, Jay Sekulow, replied, “I will give you a trifecta,” describing the complaints regarding the process for investigating the removal of Democrats from the House.

The impeachment trial, which takes place during an election year, tests whether Trump’s actions toward Ukraine justify dismissal at the same time voters vote for his White House.

The four senators who are presidential candidates are not campaigning, sitting as jurors. “I will focus on the indictment,” Vermont independent senator Bernie Sanders told reporters.

The day started as a debate on the rules, and it wasn’t until the clerk started to read the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes became apparent.

McConnell made the adjustment after meeting resistance from Republicans during a closed-door lunch. Senators were concerned about the reaction of the public to the breaking down of the 24 hours of oral argument on each side in just two days.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowksi of Alaska, along with a substantial number of other Republicans, wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation. Some senators have argued that the two-day limit would have helped the Democrats pass the Republicans for obvious testimony in the middle of the night.

Collins and Murkowski, who often ally to overthrow the leadership of the GOP, sat side by side in the Senate throughout the day’s debates.

The turnaround was a quick lesson because the wishes of the White House clashed with the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to speed up the trial and extend the proceedings later overnight, according to a person familiar with the case but not allowed to discuss it in public.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” the president tweeted from abroad at a world leaders’ conference in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the transcript of his phone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy “a favor”. Democrats cite this transcript as solid evidence against Trump, even though he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

A whistleblower’s complaint led the House to dismiss Trump last month on an abuse of power charge for pushing Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden when the White House refused the military aid from Ukraine. Trump was also charged with a second obstruction charge in Congress during the House investigation.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said that Republican senators “have felt the heat” and that “shows that they can make other changes and that we can get documents and witnesses.”

Schumer proposed the first of several rule amendments – to issue a summons to the White House for “all documents, communications and other documents” relating to the Ukrainian question.

He was rejected in a party vote, like the others.

Trump’s legal team, in the absence of his showcase lawyers, Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr who were not in the room, argued that by seeking new evidence, the House was bringing a matter to half cooked which would be rejected in any other court.

But representative Zoe Lofgren of California, one of the directors of the House and the first woman to plead prosecution in a presidential recall trial, said the House was not asking the Senate to do the job for them. “The Chamber is asking the Senate to do its job, to have a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence? ”

The White House had ordered officials not to testify in the House investigation and refused to hand over witnesses or documents, citing what it says is a priority, regardless of congressional subpoenas.

Ambassadors and national security officials who appeared before the House delivered often striking testimony, highlights that were broadcast on television screens during Senate debates.

A manager, representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, showed Mulvaney’s own comments at the press conference on Trump’s justification for refusing Urkaine’s help.

At one point, Democrat Schiff showed a video of Trump himself suggesting that there should be more witnesses to testify.

“Do not be blinded by the evidence,” Schiff told senators. “The facts will eventually come out,” he said. “The question is, will it be released in time?”

Jurists have long insisted that the drafters of the Constitution provided for dismissal as a remedy for “other serious crimes and misdemeanors”, a particularly broad definition which does not simply mean specific criminal acts.

The Democrats in particular point to a report from the General Accountability Office that the White House broke federal law by blocking money in Ukraine which had been approved by Congress.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. With its Republican majority of 53 to 47 votes, the Senate should not get two-thirds of the votes needed for a conviction.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.