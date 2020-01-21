President Donald Trump’s recall trial: McConnell abruptly backs down on proposed rules

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly backed some of his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s recall trial on Tuesday, easing plans to a tight two-day schedule and accepting that evidence from the Room are included. He acted after protests from senators, including Republicans.

The lawsuit quickly erupted in a partisan battle on the Capitol as President’s attorneys opened arguments in support of McConnell’s plan. The Democrats strongly opposed its initial rules, and some Republicans later voiced their concerns in private at a GOP lunch.

Without comment, the Republican leader submitted an amended proposal after meeting behind closed doors with his senators at the opening of the trial. The handwritten changes would add an extra day to each party’s opening arguments and stipulate that evidence from the Democratic House indictment hearings be included in the file.

There is still deep disagreement regarding the calling of additional witnesses.

“It is time to start this trial,” said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief counsel, in brief remarks as the proceedings opened to the public.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session, with senators sworn in last week to administer “impartial justice” as jurors. Prosecutors in the House were on one side, Trump’s team on the other, in the Senate well, while Senators remained silent at their desks, with no cell phones or other electronic devices allowed.

Senators were blown away by McConnell’s shift, which took place at a private lunch and briefly delayed the start of the historic session.

A spokesperson for Republican Senator Susan Collins said she and others have voiced concerns. The Maine senator sees the changes as significant improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

Collins, Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and a significant number of other Republicans across the party’s ideological spectrum wanted to make changes, said two people familiar with the issue but not allowed to discuss it in public. Some have argued that the two-day limitation would have helped Democrats pass Republicans for difficult testimony in the middle of the night.

The turnaround was a quick lesson because the wishes of the White House clashed with the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a session crammed into a shorter period to speed up the trial and further postpone the proceedings until late evening, according to a person familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it in public.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” The president tweeted for miles abroad on his way home from a hotel at a world leaders’ conference in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the transcript of his phone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy “a favor”. Whistleblower complaint led House to dismiss Trump for abuse of power for pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden when White House refused ally military aid American at war with border Russia. Democrats cite this transcript as solid evidence against Trump, even though he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York was to propose the first amendment to the rules – a proposal to issue a subpoena to the White House for “all documents, communications and other material” relating to the Ukrainian question.

He is looking for documents on Trump’s orders to end military aid to Ukraine, as well as communications from the White House on all the investigations he wanted into the Bidens. During a vote last Tuesday, it was likely to be rejected by the Republicans.

The Democrats had warned that the Trump ally, the GOP Senate leader, rule pack could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a deceptive procedure.

“This is not a process for a fair trial, it is the process for a rigged trial,” Adam Schiff’s representative, D-Ca., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters. at the head of the charge. He called it “cover-up.”

Schiff opened his arguments before the Senate by playing a video of Trump calling for more witnesses to testify. Schiff noted the sudden change in the proposed rules, made moments before he got up to speak to the room.

“The facts will eventually come out,” Schiff told senators. “The question is, will it be released in time?”

McConnell said, “President’s attorneys will finally get a level playing field,” in contrast to the investigation into the removal of the House.

The rare impeachment trial, which takes place during an election year, tests whether Trump’s actions towards Ukraine justify dismissal at the same time as voters vote for his White House.

Four senators who are candidates for the presidential election are outside the electoral campaign, sitting as jurors.

“I will focus on the indictment,” Vermont independent senator Bernie Sanders told reporters. He said his supporters would continue to work “to defeat the most dangerous president in American history”.

Democrats say prospect of middle-of-the-night proceedings without allowing new witnesses or even bulky House records in the trial would leave the public without crucial information about Trump’s campaign for political pressure on the Ukraine and the White House obstruction of the House Impeachment Probe.

Trump’s legal team does not dispute Trump’s actions – that he called the Ukrainian president and asked for a “favor” during a phone call on July 25. In fact, the attorneys included the rough transcript of Trump’s conversation in his 110-page trial brief submitted before the proceedings.

Instead, the president’s lawyers, led by Cipollone and a famous legal team for television, including Alan Dershowitz, said the two charges against the president were not impenetrable offenses and Trump did not commit any crimes. .

Jurists have long insisted that the drafters of the Constitution provided for dismissal as a remedy for “other serious crimes and misdemeanors”, a particularly broad definition which does not simply mean specific criminal acts.

Democrats pursuing the case against the president refer in particular to a report by the General Accountability Office that the White House violated federal law by blocking money in Ukraine which had been approved by Congress.

Democrats in the House, responding to arguments from Trump’s legal team on Tuesday, said the president’s court record confirmed that “his misconduct is untenable.”

They wrote: “President Trump’s long memory in the Senate is fraught with rhetoric and procedural grievances, but has absolutely no legitimate defense for his misconduct. The president “would rather discuss something other than what he actually did,” the Democrats wrote.

Roberts was sworn in to a remaining senator, James Inhofe, who was attending a family medical problem in Oklahoma last week when other senators swore an oath and signed the oath book.

Also on Tuesday, leaders of the Democratic House overseeing the impeachment case asked Cipollone, the president’s chief counsel at the trial, to disclose any “direct knowledge” that he has charges against Trump. They said that the evidence gathered to date indicates that Cipollone is an “important witness” to the allegations at issue.

House Democrats ousted the Republican President last month on two counts: abuse of power by denying US military aid to Ukraine as he urged the country to investigate Biden, and obstruction of Congress refusing to cooperate in their investigation.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. With its Republican majority of 53 to 47 votes, the Senate should not gather two thirds of the votes necessary for the conviction. Even if it did, the White House team argues that it would be a “‘unconstitutional conviction’ because the indictments were too broad.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

