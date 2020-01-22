President Donald Trump’s removal from office: Senate approves rules, dismisses witnesses

WASHINGTON – The US Senate has plunged into President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with Republicans abruptly dropping plans to pile up the opening arguments in two days, but firmly rejecting the democratic demands of more witnesses to expose this which they consider to be the “ trifecta ” of Trump offenses.

The one-day session began Tuesday with setback from Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and the President’s legal team, but ended at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, with Republicans easily approving the rest of the rules. of the trial largely on their terms. The result is Trump’s historic trial, which takes place in the midst of a vigilant audience during an election year.

“We have a great record,” said Trump as he started his second day at a world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. He said he thought his legal time was doing a “very good job”.

The trial is now on a fast track with almost no signs of Republican resistance to the actions that led to his dismissal.

“It is time that we bring this mighty trip for a landing,” said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s chief counsel, attacking the House Democrats continuing the case.

“It is a farce,” he said of the impeachment process, “and it should end.”

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session, with House attorneys on one side, Trump’s team on the other, in the Senate well, while Senators sat silently at their desks, under oath to render “impartial justice”. No cell phones or other electronic devices were allowed.

As the day went on into the night, the legal arguments gave way to more pointed political arguments. The spirits ignited and the senators walked the room. The Democrats tried what could be their only chance to force senators to vote on hearing new testimony.

After a particularly bitter exchange after midnight, Roberts intervened, taking the rare step of warning both the directors of Democratic House who were pursuing the case and the White House lawyers to “remember where they were”.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to warn the directors of the House and the President’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the largest deliberative body in the world,” said Roberts , usually reserved. He told them that the description of the Senate was taken from a 1905 trial when a senator objected to the word “pettifogging” because members should “avoid speaking in a manner and using language that does not promote civil discourse. “

Time and time again, Republicans have rejected Democratic amendments to the house documents for the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, and the Budget Office. By the same party line 53-47, they turned back witnesses at the forefront of Trump’s actions, including the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security adviser critic of Ukrainian politics.

One amendment, to allow more time to table motions, resulted in only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, joining the Democrats. But it too was rejected, 52-48.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” said Representative Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee at the head of the charge, in the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

As the guest gallery filled with guests earlier, actress and activist Alyssa Milano among them, and Trump’s most ardent allies in the back rows, the day that started as a debate on the rules quickly took the pace of a trial on information indicating whether the actions of the president towards Ukraine justified his dismissal.

Cipollone led the charge, making fun of the fact that the House’s charges against Trump were “ridiculous,” insisting that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong.”

The White House legal team did not contest Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor,” which was to investigate Democrat Joe Biden when the United States refused the military aid that the ally desperately needed as he faced hostile Russia on its border. But the lawyers insisted that the president had done nothing wrong. “Absolutely no cases,” said Cipollone.

Schiff, the Californian Democrat, said that the founders of the United States added the remedy to the impeachment in the Constitution with “precisely this type of conduct in mind – conduct which abuses power ex officio for personal gain, which undermines our national security and which invites foreign interference in the democratic process of an election. “

According to Schiff: “It is three times the constitutional fault justifying the dismissal”.

The other senior counsel for the Trump team, Jay Sekulow, replied, “I will give you a trifecta,” describing the complaints regarding the process for investigating the removal of Democrats from the House.

The impeachment trial tests whether Trump’s actions against Ukraine deserve to be deported, with voters ruling on his White House.

The four senators candidates for the presidential election were not campaigning, sitting as jurors. “I will focus on the indictment,” Vermont independent senator Bernie Sanders told reporters.

McConnell stunned senators and delayed the start of proceedings with his decision to revoke some of his proposed rules. He made the adjustment after meeting resistance from Republicans during a closed-door lunch. Senators were worried about the political optics of the “dark night” sessions that could result from breaking down the 24 hours of debate on each side in just two days.

Collins and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowksi, who are often against the party leadership, as well as a substantial number of other Republicans, wanted to make the changes, according to people familiar with the situation.

It was only when the clerk began to read the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes to extend the debate to three days became apparent. It also allowed the House’s indictment to be included in the Senate.

The turnaround was a quick lesson because the wishes of the White House clashed with the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to speed up the trial and extend the proceedings later overnight, according to a person familiar with the case but not allowed to discuss it in public.

“READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” the president tweeted from abroad at a world leaders’ conference in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the transcript of his phone call in which he asked the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy “a favor”. Democrats cite this transcript as solid evidence against Trump, even though he repeatedly describes it as “perfect.”

Chamber indicted Trump last month on an abuse of power charge for pushing Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden when the White House refused Ukraine’s military aid . Trump was also charged with a second obstruction charge in Congress during the House investigation.

Trump’s legal team, in the absence of his television show lawyers, Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr who were not in the room, argued that by seeking new evidence, the House was bringing a matter to half cooked.

But representative Zoe Lofgren of California, one of the directors of the House and the first woman to plead prosecution in a presidential recall trial, said the House was not asking the Senate to do the job for them. “The Chamber is asking the Senate to do its job, to have a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence? ”

The White House had ordered officials not to testify in the House investigation and refused to hand over witnesses or documents, citing said priority in defiance of congressional summonses.

Ambassadors and national security officials who appeared before the House delivered often striking testimony, highlights that were broadcast on television screens during Senate debates.

At one point, Democrat Schiff showed a video of Trump himself suggesting that there should be more witnesses to testify.

One by one, the managers of the Maison put forward their point of view, drawing on their own life experiences.

Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., A former police chief, said she had never seen anyone take “such extreme measures to hide evidence.” ” Representative Jason Crow, a former Ranger from the army that served in Iraq and Afghanistan seemed to capture the attention of senators when he told them that he knew it was late, but it was in the morning in Ukraine that the soldiers were waking up to fight Russia, according to US aid.

It was when Representative Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who also led the charge, said that White House lawyers “lie” that Cipollone and Sekulow replied that Nadler should be embarrassed and apologize , which led to Roberts’ warning.

No president has ever been removed from office. With its Republican majority of 53 to 47 votes, the Senate should not get two-thirds of the votes needed for a conviction.

Associated Press editors Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Alan Fram, Laurie Kellman, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington, Jamey Keaten in Davos, Switzerland and David Pitt in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report .

