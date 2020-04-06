President, MPs, ministers reducing pay by 1 year, say that’s the message – Indian News

The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday repealed a 30 percent cut in parliamentary and ministerial salaries by one year.

The government also decided to suspend the local parliament’s development program for two years and transfer the money to the government’s consolidated fund. Money under MPLADS is around 7,900 kroner, for two years: 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Union Information and Broadcasting Union Prakash Javadekar told reporters that President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and the governors had also offered a 30 percent pay cut.

Javadekar, informing the media after the government meeting, said that the government approved a 1954 amendment to the parliamentary salaries, allowances and pensions, reducing their salaries, allowances and pensions by 30 percent. It will be effective from April 1 for a year.

The decision came hours after Prime Minister Modi told BJP workers to prepare for the long retreat. The country and its people cannot afford to get tired or rest in this long war, he said.

“This is a significant decision that sends the right signals,” Javadekar told reporters.

More than money, the minister said, the importance of this gesture was to send the right message.

The Minister clarified that a rulebook was needed, since the salaries of MPs and other dignitaries were determined by law. “The charity starts at home,” he said.

