President of Malawi, ministers take 10% pay cut to fight coronavirus

BLANTYRE – The president and cabinet of Malawi will take a 10% pay cut and redirect money to the fight against coronavirus, President Peter Mutharika said Saturday as he announced a stimulating package at a television address of the state.

Mutharika announced a number of measures aimed at prioritizing small and medium-sized businesses, including tax breaks, a reduction in fuel prices and an increase in risk allowances for health workers.

Mutharika also ordered the tobacco markets to be opened and allowed to operate without interruption to protect small farmers and boost foreign currency receipts. Tobacco is the currency of foreign currency in Malawi.

“The coronavirus attack has a huge negative impact on the economy and businesses everywhere. There are many business people and industry players who are uncertain about the situation because it does not change. I know everyone is worried, “he said.

“Therefore, the government will take steps to protect jobs and income, protect businesses and ensure supply chain sustainability and economic survival.”

Among other measures, the president directed the Reserve Bank of Malawi to allow banks to offer a three-month moratorium on repayment of interest on loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

He also ordered the country’s Competition and Fair Trading Commission to put strict controls on price controls and punish anyone who saw price increases at Malawians’ expense.

“The government will continue monitoring and evaluating the situation as it intensifies,” Mutharika said.

He also ordered all non-essential providers in both the government and the private sector to work from home with immediate effect.

On Thursday, Malawi recorded its first three confirmed cases of coronavirus. By Saturday, the number had risen to four.

The President also directed the central bank to “prioritize the foreign exchange market to ensure the presence of forex and the stability of foreign exchange,” and work on an emergency liquidity assistance framework to support banks in case of deterioration the conditions of liquidity.

The government will also increase loans under the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund that will help micro, small and medium scale businesses severely affected by the pandemic up to 15 billion Malawi cash ($ 20.69 million) from 12 billion USD.

