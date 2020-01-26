President promises Democrat ship “will pay a price”

US President Donald Trump says the democratic lawmaker who initiated the impeachment process “hasn’t yet paid the price,” a statement the legislator sees as a threat.

Trump is charged with abusing the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival and then trying to prevent a congressional investigation.

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPTED POLITICIAN and probably a very sick man. He hasn’t paid the price for what he did to our country!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

When asked by NBC’s Meet the Press whether he felt the Republican President’s social media contribution was a threat, Schiff said, “I think that’s intentional.”

As chief indictment manager, Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, played a central role in Democrats’ efforts to portray Trump’s behavior as a threat to democracy in America and around the world.

Trump is likely to be acquitted during his impeachment process in the Republican Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to convince him.

