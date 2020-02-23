[president:-s.-korea-raises-coronavirus-inform-degree-to-‘highest’]

Personnel from a disinfection company spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against the distribute of Covid-19, at a community bus terminal in Seoul February 20, 2020. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Feb 23 — South Korea is raising its notify stage on the new coronavirus to the “highest”, President Moon Jae-in mentioned Sunday, in the deal with of a unexpected spike in the quantity of infections.

“The Covid-19 incident faces a grave turning issue. The up coming several days will be essential,” Moon said adhering to a govt conference on the virus.

“The govt will elevate the alert stage to the optimum amount in accordance to experts’ recommendations,” he additional.

South Korea has witnessed a rapid surge in the selection of coronavirus cases in current days just after a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu previous 7 days.

The national toll of 556 scenarios is now the maximum exterior China, aside from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. — AFP