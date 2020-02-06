President Trump acquitted by the Senate, vote distribution by party areas

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – As expected, President Donald Trump was acquitted by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

“It was a difficult decision. I’ve spent a lot of time doing this in the past few months, ”said Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in his first interview on Wednesday after he cast his vote.

Jones decided on Wednesday to vote for President Trump’s conviction. He was found guilty of both charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress’ charges.

The Alabama Democrat, facing a difficult reelection, said he had a responsibility to uphold his oath.

“None of these oaths says that I should think about the political consequences so that I feel very comfortable where I am. I can explain this decision very well. And we’ll go from there, “he said.

Other senators came to a different conclusion.

“Elections are going to take place in nine months. If you don’t like the President, what the Democrats don’t like – they don’t like this guy, get your vote out,” said Senator Rick Scott (R-FL).

Senator Scott voted with almost all Republicans for the President’s acquittal. Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to condemn the president for abuse of power.

The vote marks the end of a polarization process. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) said he was now ready to go back to work as usual.

“I think most Americans, people in North Carolina, just want to keep going,” said Senator Tillis.

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who entered Congress during the impeachment process, said that she was still able to do her job during the process.

“I would jump into a phone booth in the Senate cloakroom, close the door, and start calling Georgians at home so I wouldn’t get disconnected,” said Senator Loeffler.

The senators are already on their way back to their home states and will return to Washington next week.

