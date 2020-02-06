President Trump addresses critics who have requested impeachment

Photo: ABC

WASHINGTON – After President Trump’s acquittal, he is expected to address the White House people on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. (CST).

Click the video below to see its address.

The president, who is seeking re-election in the November 3 election, contacted Twitter shortly after his acquittal and despised the Democrats who sought impeachment.

“The Democrats want to rule a country and they cannot run a caucus.” Brad Blakeman @FoxNews Iowa is a complete disaster for the Dems. You should bring Mini Mike Bloomberg ASAP!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

In his re-election campaign, a statement said: “President Trump has been fully confirmed and it is now time to go back to the American people.

“The idleness Democrats know they can’t beat him, so they had to accuse him.” It was said that “this terrible ordeal” and “nonsense” was just a democratic campaign tactic. ”

The statement added, “This hoax will be considered the worst misconception in American political history.”