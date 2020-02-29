president-trump-addresses-the-nation-about-novel-coronavirus-danger

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is banning journey to Iran in reaction to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and elevating vacation warnings to areas of Italy and South Korea.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the new constraints and warnings as President Donald Trump mentioned 22 men and women in the U.S. have been stricken by the new coronavirus and that further scenarios are “most likely.”

“We want to decreased the volume of journey to and from the most impacted parts,” stated Alex Azar, the secretary of overall health and human Services. “This is a primary containment strategy.”

Trump furnished an update on the virus after the very first reported U.S. dying Saturday, of a female he explained as currently being in her late 50s and getting a superior health care danger. He states healthy Us residents ought to be capable to get well if they agreement the new virus.

The virus danger has spooked worldwide marketplaces and the community at large. Trump is cautioning that “there is certainly no reason to panic at all.”

Trump spoke a working day right after he denounced criticism of his response to the risk as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies.

THIS IS A BREAKING Information UPDATE. AP’s earlier tale follows under.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll deal with the nation about the coronavirus danger, as officers in Washington state claimed the first U.S. demise from the virus.

Trump tweeted that he’ll focus on the newest developments at a White Household information conference at one: 30 p.m. Saturday. Trump dealt with the country from the White House previously this week.

On Friday, overall health officials verified a 2nd circumstance of coronavirus in the U.S. in a man or woman who did not travel internationally or have close speak to with any person who experienced the virus. The U.S. has a overall of about 60 confirmed circumstances.

At a political rally Friday night time in South Carolina, Trump sought to steal some of the spotlight from his Democratic rivals who have been campaigning throughout the state on the evening before its presidential main. He accused Democrats of “politicizing” the coronavirus risk and boasted about preventive ways he is purchased in an try to retain the virus that originated in China from spreading across the United States. These actions contain barring entry by most international nationals who experienced a short while ago visited China.

“They have no clue. They you should not have a clue. They can not even depend their votes in Iowa,” Trump claimed, referring to troubles that plagued the Democratic vote in the Iowa caucuses Feb. three.

“They tried using the impeachment hoax. … This is their new hoax,” Trump claimed of Democratic denunciations of his administration’s coronavirus reaction.

Some Democrats have explained Trump could have acted faster to bolster the U.S. response to the virus. Democratic and Republican lawmakers also have reported his ask for for an more $two.five billion to defend against the virus isn’t more than enough. They’ve signaled they will supply significantly extra funding.

Trump claimed Democrats want him to fall short and argued that techniques he is taken so far have held circumstances to a minimum and prevented virus deaths in the U.S.

See all stories and films about the novel coronavirus listed here.