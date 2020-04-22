President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plant a tree to mark Earth Day

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday will plant a tree in the White House to mark Earth Day.

The president marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in a statement:

Since 1970, Earth Day has provided an opportunity for all Americans to come together to celebrate the majestic natural beauty of our nation and the world. The United States is blessed with wonderful and abundant wonders and natural resources, providing millions and entertainment for millions throughout our country. On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we pay tribute to the nation’s long history of environmental conservation and management and reaffirm our commitment to protect our natural treasures for the benefit and enjoyment of all Americans.

Following the rich tradition of environmental leaders like Gifford Pinchot and President Theodore Roosevelt, we recognize that responsible management of our land and water is central to preserving our national heritage. My Administration is dedicated to ensuring that our Nation remains a global leader in environmental management. We are working hard to remove debris from our oceans, speed up the cleanup of Superfund sites, and energize communities through our Brownfields program. In addition, I was proud to announce earlier this year that the United States will be joining the Trilion Trees Initiative launched in January.

I am also pleased to report that the United States continues to be the world leader in the clean air, including reduction in energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, which have declined significantly in the last 15 years. In addition, we continue to lead the world in access to clean drinking water, contributing to the health and well-being of all Americans. The results we have seen in recent years in the restoration and protection of our environment are a testament to the United States commitment to continue preserving our nation’s land, air, water and wildlife, while fostering a responsible use of our natural resources, and expand recreational opportunities for all Americans. .

Today, Melania and I join the American people to celebrate the abundant blessings and resources that have been granted to the United States. We promise to continue to do our part to make sure Americans can enjoy the natural splendor of our beautiful nation now and for generations to come.