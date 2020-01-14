President Trump and First Lady Receive Warm Welcome to University Football Championship

NEW ORLEANS – President Donald Trump turned into a sports fan for an evening while attending the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday between LSU # 1 and Clemson # 3.

The President and the First Lady entered the field shortly before the match to sing the national anthem. Fans of both teams cheered loudly. Some greeted him with “USA, USA” cheers. Others chanted “four more years”.

Trump has had regular discussions with professional athletes during his two years in office. University football has managed to avoid such political controversies.

The Trumps left before the fourth quarter. LSU won the game 42-25.

In October Trump was booed out loud and encountered “lock him up” chants in Game 5 of the World Series in Washington DC In December he was on the field for the draw for the annual football game between the army and the navy.

