President Trump Announces National Coronavirus Emergency – BGR – Info News News

% MINIFYHTML6063021f386e358355cf880bacd62c3f11%

% MINIFYHTML6063021f386e358355cf880bacd62c3f12%

President Trump declares a state of emergency and the signing of the Stafford Act on the coronavirus pandemic.

This move liberates billions of dollars for disaster relief and mobilizes FEMA to the most affected areas.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump has announced a nationwide emergency due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking from the White House, Trump held an evening press event to make the announcement. The decision to declare an emergency at the national level comes as a result of new cases of coronavirus occurring daily across the country, despite the paucity of evidence.

The United States government has been under increased scrutiny over its response to the pandemic. Tests used to confirm infection in patients have been difficult to perform, and many physicians have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of supplies.

% MINIFYHTML6063021f386e358355cf880bacd62c3f13%% MINIFYHTML6063021f386e358355cf880bacd62c3f14%

First starting in China, the coronavirus spread quickly abroad. Appearing in the United States a few weeks after its first discovery in China, the virus has spread rapidly in most states. Confirmed cases are still relatively low, but this is almost certain due to a lack of evidence. In fact, the CDC conducted fewer tests this week than last week, which is unheard of in the face of such a crisis.

% MINIFYHTML6063021f386e358355cf880bacd62c3f15%

% MINIFYHTML6063021f386e358355cf880bacd62c3f16%

Now, with the closure of sports leagues, massive school closures and a stock market on the brink of catastrophic diving, the proclamation of a national emergency seems more than appropriate. The question remains, how much will this government response to the crisis change.

The Emergency Declaration and the signing of Stafford’s Law will unlock several new opportunities for the government, including assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in areas it needs most. Moreover, it will free up billions of dollars to fight the pandemic and provide assistance to troubled regions. Ideally, it would lead to rapid distribution of test kits and new opportunities for people to be evaluated so that health officials can assess the true extent of the pandemic.

Health officials in some states, such as Ohio, believe the true number of infections has already exceeded 100,000 in their state alone. If this is true, we are rapidly approaching a point where measures will have to be taken at the national level, such as mandatory school closures and perhaps even national closure in some form.

Health experts have recommended the social routine of distancing and sanitation, but at the rate at which the disease seems to be spreading, these measures can only help to a limited extent. Slowing the spread of the virus and “flattening the curve” of the infection will allow health systems to better manage the outbreak, but it is unclear at present what the future holds. The locks and latches help, but we’re in unknown territory and we’re all in this together.

Image Source: Doug Mills / AP / Shutterstock

Mike Wehner has been reporting on technology and video games for the past decade, covering the latest news and trends in virtual reality, handheld devices, smartphones and upcoming technology.

Most recently, Mike served as technical editor at The Daily Dot, and has appeared on USA Today, Time.com, and countless other print sites. His love for

reports are second only to his dependence on games.