[President Trump announces news meeting on coronavirus with CDC immediately after times of mixed messages]

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – Subsequent times of sending mixed messages on the chance the coronavirus poses to the United States, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning he will maintain a information meeting at the White House with Centers for Condition Manage associates at 6 p.m. and blamed news corporations for building coronavius “look as poor as achievable.”

“Low Ratings Faux Information MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are accomplishing all the things achievable to make the Caronavirus seem as bad as probable, such as panicking markets, if possible. Also their incompetent Do Nothing at all Democrat comrades are all discuss, no motion. United states of america in fantastic condition!” he tweeted. “I will be possessing a News Meeting at the White Dwelling, on this subject matter, nowadays at 6: 00 P.M. CDC associates, and others, will be there. Thank you!”

Minimal Rankings Pretend News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are executing everything attainable to make the Caronavirus look as bad as probable, like panicking markets, if doable. Likewise their incompetent Do Absolutely nothing Democrat comrades are all converse, no motion. Usa in good shape! @CDCgov….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Just after Trump arrived again in Washington from India Wednesday early morning, Trump tweeted that the CDC and his administration were being doing a “great task.”

Just landed. India was terrific, excursion extremely effective. Heading to the White Residence. Meetings and calls scheduled nowadays. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all carrying out a terrific position with regard to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

In distinction to what the president and his aides have been expressing about the predicament getting contained, CDC officials warned Americans of “significant disruption” coming since of the virus.

“Ultimately, we assume we will see community spread in this country,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s Countrywide Heart for Immunization and Respiratory Ailments, mentioned Tuesday at a information meeting.

On Tuesday night, while touring back again from India on Air Drive 1, he tweeted back again at the Democratic candidates who blasted his handling of the coronavirus disaster for the duration of their discussion in South Carolina.

CDC and my Administration are undertaking a Wonderful work of handling Coronavirus, which include the very early closing of our borders to selected locations of the planet. It was opposed by the Dems, “too soon”, but turned out to be the correct determination. No subject how effectively we do, even so, the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Trump, speaking in New Delhi on Tuesday, performed down fears about the coronavirus in the U.S., indicating the circumstance was “under control” and was a “problem that’s likely to go away.”

“We have quite several people today with it,” Trump instructed reporters at a information convention in New Delhi, incorporating that he was not absolutely caught up on the most current specifics for the reason that of his trip to India but that “the persons are acquiring improved, they are all getting far better,” referring to patients in the U.S.

“I believe that complete situation will start off functioning out. Whole lot of talent, large amount of brain electricity is staying place powering it,” he said.

Trump’s feedback come on the heels of sharp criticism from Democrats on the reaction from the White Residence. The administration on Monday requested Congress for unexpected emergency funding to offer with crisis — $one.25 billion in new funding and a further $one.25 billion shifted from present funding previously allocated for other explanations, including some selected to deal with the Ebola virus.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday morning he’s making ready a specific Senate Democratic request for crisis coronavirus funding totaling $8.5 billion. It is envisioned to be finalized Wednesday and sent to appropriators.

Lawmakers on Tuesday hammered Trump’s best advisers on whether or not the administration was performing more than enough almost two months into the world wide disaster, expressing deep skepticism of the president’s statements that the scenario was “under management.”

“That is a remarkable level of containment in this article in the United States,” Health and fitness and Human Solutions Secretary Alex Azar advised reporters at a press convention Tuesday, later incorporating that “we are realistic” there would be a lot more instances.

Azar is anticipated on Capitol Hill once more Wednesday in a 2nd working day of testimony ahead of the Dwelling Appropriations subcommittee to testify about determine suitable funding for the U.S. reaction.

As health and fitness officers alert the coronavirus likely will unfold through communities in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Normal plunged Tuesday for the second straight working day, tumbling 879 points.

The Dow fell far more than 3% when investing closed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbling Tuesday, by additional than three% and by extra than two.7%, respectively.

ABC News’ Trish Turner, Jordyn Phelps, Ben Gittleson, Anne Flaherty and Elizabeth Thomas contributed to this report.