President Trump arrives in Florida for private fundraiser

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH 2) — President Donald Trump will be in Seminole County on Monday for a fundraiser envisioned to web his marketing campaign tens of millions of bucks.

Air Drive 1 is expected to land at Orlando Sanford International Airport a little prior to 11 a.m. You can view the arrival dwell in the movie player over.

WESH 2 News has learned the fundraiser will be held at the home of businessman Bob Dello Russo on March 9. Dello Russo is the founder of Del-Air Heating & Air Conditioning.

Trump experienced also been slated to go to a world wide wellness convention at the Orange County Convention Middle, but that was canceled more than coronavirus concerns.

Resources notify WESH 2 News that $100,000 per couple will obtain access to a roundtable dialogue with Trump, reception and a image opportunity with the president.

The celebration will most likely be the only private fundraiser in Florida this 12 months for the president, who is seeking a 2nd term in office.

The all round get of the occasion, factoring in other supplying options with the president, is expected to be about $2 million or $3 million.

The celebration, at Dello Russo’s expansive estate in Seminole County, will be through the lunch hour, in accordance to the official invitation attained by WESH 2 Information from a resource who is attending.

It will include things like a go to from Republican Nationwide Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks Jr.

The fundraiser will also be co-hosted by neighborhood republican fundraisers Allan Eager, Lee Chira, Mary Demetree, Bill Heavener, Mark Modarres and Lori Sommers.

Trump campaign supervisor Brad Parscale will also be attending.

