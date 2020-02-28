[President Trump attributes estimate from PA radio host R.J. Harris to CFL participant R.J. Harris, Harris uses mixup to encourage his camp]

By
Kay Koch
-

There is a lengthy heritage of people today on Twitter mixing up who they’re mentioning in a article, irrespective of whether that’s Nashville reporter Chris Conte versus then-Bears’ safety Chris Conte, Blackhawks’ beat writer Mark Lazerus and NBC Sports activities chair Mark Lazarus, Nationals’ beat author Mark Zuckerman and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, or Indiana sportscaster Miles Garrett and Browns’ defensive finish Myles Garrett. The hottest situation of this arrives from President Donald Trump, who attempted to mention Harrisburg, PA radio host R.J. Harris (noticed at remaining over) and alternatively tagged Ottawa Redblacks’ vast receiver R.J. Harris (observed at correct over):

The Redblacks’ Harris responded by declaring that these remarks weren’t from him, but employed the prospect to encourage his future soccer camp in Maryland:

Yep, which is a skipped identification all right, but it’s effortless to see how it happened, as CFL player Harris is verified and has 7,309 followers, although radio host Harris is unverified and has one,022. But of course, it is not the CFL participant from Maryland who is chatting about Trump signals in Pennsylvania.

