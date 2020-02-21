[president-trump-bashes-oscars-most-effective-photograph-‘parasite,’-studio-claps-again]

COLORADO SPRINGS — President Donald Trump is seemingly not a supporter of the Oscar-successful film “Parasite,” or so he explained to the group at a marketing campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.

His most important grievance was that the film was built in South Korea.

“How poor have been the Academy Awards this calendar year? Did you see?” Trump reported. “And the winner is…a motion picture from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We have received sufficient difficulties with South Korea, with trade. On prime of it they give them the most effective motion picture of the calendar year. Was it great? I don’t know.”

Trump commenced conversing about the awards clearly show during the rally, complaining that “Parasite” was named Greatest Picture, getting the very first non-English-language film to get the top rated honor.

The audience booed when Trump pointed out the Oscars and then cheered when he available classic movies as an alternate.

“Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind,'” he explained. “Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back again, please? ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ So lots of good flicks. The winner is from South Korea. I believed it was ideal overseas movie, correct? Greatest international movie. No. Did this at any time transpire just before?”

Neon, the U.S. distributor for the subtitled film, shot back again on Twitter: “Easy to understand. He cannot browse,” with a clip of Trump’s feedback.

“Parasite” tells the tale of how a spouse and children of four inadequate, unemployed persons living in a slum basement apartment comically infiltrates a rich family residing at a lavish mansion in advance of issues unravel violently and tragically.

Trump also experienced harsh text for actor Brad Pitt, who won the Oscar for Very best Supporting Actor and utilized his time to remark on the deficiency of witnesses at Trump’s impeachment demo.

“And then you have Brad Pitt,” Trump stated. “I was in no way a huge supporter of his. He got up and mentioned some minor sensible-man things. He’s a little clever man. He’s a minor wise dude.”

(The Involved Push contributed to this report)