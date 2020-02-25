president-trump-cheers-harvey-weinstein-verdict-as-a-blow-to-democrats

NEW DELHI, India — President Donald Trump claims Harvey Weinstein’s conviction for rape and sexual assault is a “great detail.”

Trump phone calls it a “excellent victory” for girls that “sends a incredibly solid information” for the #MeToo movement versus that type of habits toward girls.

Trump himself stands accused of sexually inappropriate actions by far more than a dozen females when he was a non-public citizen. Trump has denied the allegations.

Speaking at a information meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday at the conclusion of a two-working day vacation to India, Trump claimed he is not a “enthusiast” of Weinstein.

The president additional Democrats are the ones who liked the now-disgraced movie producer, indicating it is really for the reason that Weinstein contributed to their political campaigns.

“The folks that preferred him ended up the Democrats. Michelle Obama cherished him. Cherished him. Hillary Clinton liked him,” he claimed.

A New York jury convicted the former Hollywood mogul on Monday of 1 depend of rape and one rely of sexual assault. Weinstein had denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.