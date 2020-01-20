President Trump commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.Day

President Donald Trump made an unscheduled trip to the Martin Luther King Jr.Memorial in the National Mall on Monday to honor the holiday that celebrated the icon of civil rights.

Vice President Mike Pence joined the President on a lively January afternoon just a few hours before Trump will leave the White House for a short trip to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

Earlier on Monday, President Kellyanne Conway’s adviser told reporters in the meeting room that Trump “agreed to many things that Dr. Martin Luther King has advocated and agreed to for many years, including unity and equality.”

Conway also suggested that King Trump’s impeachment was refused.

“When you see the impeachment articles that came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to drag Americans through a process of not removing the president and not accusing him of bribery.” Extortion, serious crime or offense, ”she said. “And I think that anyone who is interested in” and justice for all “- today or every day of the year – will appreciate the fact that the President will now have a full throttle defense over the facts. And everyone should to have. “

The President also tweeted on this occasion and associated the third anniversary of his inauguration with King’s legacy.

“Exactly three years ago today, on January 20, 2017, I was sworn in. So fitting that MLK jr is also DAY today. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. The best numbers ever for poverty, youth and employment. Great! “He wrote.

Trump also visited the memorial last year. In 2018, he spent his golf vacation near his property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. A day before the 2018 holiday, the president said he was “not a racist” after reportedly calling Haiti and some African nations “S ** thole countries” in a closed session on immigration.

And a few days before taking office in 2017, Trump started the MLK weekend by addressing one of his frequent critics, the late civil rights activist and Georgia’s Democratic MP, John Lewis. On Saturday before the holiday, Trump tweeted that Lewis should “spend more time repairing and supporting his district, which is in dire condition and falling apart (not to mention crime), rather than falsely complaining about the election results , Everyone is talking, talking, talking – no action or results. “This Monday, he met Martin Luther King III at the Trump Tower.

The last three presidents frequently participated in aid projects for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, it is not planned that Trump will participate in the federal holidays in aid projects that he and every other US president have designated as “Day of Service” since 1994.

Presidents have typically celebrated the holiday publicly, made comments, or attended events in honor of the day.