President Trump crashes the Granite State Party of Democrats

Yes, he can’t pronounce the name of the capital, but President Trump cheered in New Hampshire one evening when Democrats should have gotten all the attention.

Trump’s mockery with the Democrats was fully visible hours before the polls opened in the Granite State.

“If you want to vote for a weak candidate tomorrow, choose one, choose the weakest you think, I don’t know who it is,” Trump said in a crowded and rocking southern New Hampshire University Arena.

That sarcastic shot came before Trump tried to make contact with his New Hampshire audience, but stumbled by repeatedly staring at Concord’s verdict.

“Concord, I love Concord,” said Trump, wrongly emphasizing “Cord.”

Oh yeah.

Trump competed with Democratic candidates who held their primary eve matches, but it really wasn’t a match – the president’s crowd was the largest and most enthusiastic of the campaign.

Trump is an underdog in New Hampshire and may not win the increasingly blue state in November, but he has left his Democratic rivals behind for one night.

“Really boring things,” said Trump of the Democratic race.

Before the speech, Trump lit up Twitter with a self-congratulatory bravery that he has become known for – but he seems to be pumped up even more than ever to make the Granite State Party of the Democrats crash.

“Do you want to shake up the Dems a little – they have a very boring deal,” tweeted Trump for hours before he went to his Manchester rally.

“Still waiting for the results of Iowa, voters were baked. Large crowds in Manchester! “

And he didn’t make it up.

Democrats still falter about their failed caucus show in Iowa, which didn’t give any candidate a boost on their way to Granite State.

And there were huge crowds in Manchester for Trump, with some supporters in the snow cold more than 24 hours before the rally.

Trump attracted up to 10,000 people, both inside and outside the Southern New Hampshire University Arena – lovingly known as “The SNU.” That would be the largest crowd of the New Hampshire primary, and none of the Democrats who managed it could match.

The Dems came closest to the star power, the Bernie Sanders rally on Monday night with the rock band The Strokes, which has not had a hit for more than ten years. Exactly what Sanders needs – a reminder of his heart problems.

When the New Hampshire primary came to an end, Democrats basically hit each other instead of Trump, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg taking over most of the anti-aircraft guns from Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden.

And many leaders of the democratic establishment are concerned about the prospect of socialists winning Sanders New Hampshire, a victory that can help him reach the nomination.

Against that background of disorder, Trump walks, fresh from his release trial acquittal.

It is Trump’s second stop in New Hampshire since August, with the aim of giving him a political boost in a state he barely lost in 2016 – a defeat that still gnaws at the president today.

But he makes up for what is likely to be an overwhelming victory on the primary day against his Republican opponents, including the former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. In the last Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston survey, Weld received only 8% of the votes.