President Trump faces his prosecutors in a speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will face his accusers on Tuesday evening during his State of the Union address.

The accused president speaks on the eve of the expected Senate acquittal on Wednesday.

As always, the speech will take place in the Chamber of the House of Representatives. The house sued Trump in December. According to House Democrats, Trump misused his power by withholding military aid from Ukraine while demanding the President to announce an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden. Democrats also said he hindered Congress’s ability to investigate the allegations.

Whether Trump will speak about impeachment remains unclear. Republican Senate officials have made it clear that they will not judge him, but some have said the house has proven his case and have admitted that Trump did what he is accused of.

House representative Nancy Pelosi will sit behind him, only a few meters away.

The White House says he expected to talk about his successes in office, but they don’t predict whether Trump will stick to this script. The president has a deep and often expressed feeling of sadness and he will be in the room with people he has been romping about on Twitter and elsewhere.

Other issues that could be discussed include the economy, Trump’s recently announced Middle East peace plan, Iran, and the outbreak of the corona virus.

Some of the Democratic presidential candidates will not be there. You will be in New Hampshire and fight for the next main competition, which will take place on February 11th.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give the democratic answer. Of the 4.8 million votes cast in the Michigan 2016 elections, Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by around 11,000. Whitmer’s selection has led to increased speculation that she may be a vice-presidential election, although she says she is not interested.