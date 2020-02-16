[president-trump-gives-command-to-nascar-motorists-at-daytona-five-hundred]

WEST PALM Beach, Fla. — President Donald Trump gave an election-12 months embrace to NASCAR and its followers Sunday when he grew to become the next president at any time to attend the Daytona 500.

Given the honor of commanding motorists to begin their engines, Trump built a grand entrance in advance of the start off of the race. He gave 1000’s of followers a flyover of Air Force Just one and then rode onto the keep track of in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight. The motorcade took about a quarter lap just before pulling apart in an infield staging space.

The president’s visit was commonly welcomed by NASCAR supporters. Trump 2020 flags flooded the infield, and some followers wore them as capes in the garage area.

Trump’s existence also designed huge lines at entrances, with several supporters complaining though ready several hours to get by safety.

At minimum a dozen drivers have been escorted from the pre-race conference to a private introduction with Trump.

“I received to satisfy the president! How cool is that?” driver Aric Almirola explained.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is on the pole for “The Wonderful American Race.” He hopes to be at the entrance of the pack when the president and Air Drive One departs.

“Which is a single of all those matters that most people remembers,” Stenhouse mentioned. “It is really these types of a awesome photo to have, even if you are not primary. It is heading to be unique for all of us concerned.”

President George W. Bush also appeared at the race during his reelection year.

Images of Air Pressure 1 and Bush departing outdoors the famed track in 2004, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. major, are regarded among the most iconic in NASCAR heritage.

Trump’s reelection marketing campaign prepared to operate an ad in the course of the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner close to the speedway. About 100,000 men and women ended up predicted to show up at this year’s race and tens of millions additional will observe on tv. About 9 million individuals took in very last year’s race on television.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning: “Receiving all set to go to the Daytona 500. Will be Good!”

Right after his scheduled return Sunday evening to Washington, Trump will embark later this coming week on Western condition swing that will just take him to rallies planned in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The journey is an additional demonstration of Trump’s willingness to marketing campaign not just in conservative strongholds but in states that lean Democratic, especially Colorado, the place Republican Sen. Cory Gardner faces a challenging reelection struggle. Arizona is expected to be a key swing state in the presidential election with its expanding population of Hispanic voters.