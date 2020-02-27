[president-trump-holds-push-convention-on-the-administration’s-response-to-coronavirus]

Babysitter unintentionally shot 10-12 months-outdated Texas boy while using selfies with gun, police say
(CNN) — A 10-calendar year-previous boy was accidentally shot by his babysitter when she was getting selfies although keeping a gun, a Texas sheriff’s office environment stated.
The boy was taken to a clinic in crucial affliction, but is recovering.
Read through the Total Post
Arizona’s most populous county results in being gun ‘sanctuary’
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county on Wednesday joined a developing nationwide motion in which locations are declaring themselves Second Modification sanctuaries and proclaiming guidance for gun possession rights.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted in Phoenix to declare the county a “Second Amendment Preservation County,” adhering to dozens of counties nationwide and four other individuals in Arizona that have accepted similar symbolic resolutions meant to stave off gun-control procedures that could be noticed as unconstitutional.
Go through the Complete Write-up
Report: Domestic extremists killed at the very least 42 in 2019
White supremacists and other considerably-correct extremists killed at least 38 persons in the U.S. in 2019, the sixth deadliest calendar year for violence by all domestic extremists since 1970, in accordance to a report issued Wednesday by a group that fights anti-semitism.
The Anti-Defamation League counted a overall of 42 domestic extremism-connected slayings previous calendar year. The gunman who shot and killed 22 people today in August 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, accounted for far more than half of them. Patrick Crusius, the suspect in that capturing rampage, is accused of concentrating on Mexicans at the retail outlet and faces federal despise criminal offense costs.
Read through the Full Posting