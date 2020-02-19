[president-trump-honors-firefighters-killed,-missing-in-deadly-porterville-library-blaze]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday honored the two firefighters impacted in the lethal blaze at the Porterville metropolis library.

The fireplace on Tuesday claimed the daily life of 35-yr-outdated Porterville Hearth Captain Raymond Figueroa. One more Porterville firefighter, 25-yr-outdated Patrick Jones, is still unaccounted for.

Trump was in the Valley, talking to farmers in Bakersfield about efforts to enhance the offer and supply of drinking water in California and other western states.

But he began by paying out his respects to the two firefighters.

“I read they ended up two great individuals, men and women with remarkable family members and I just want to shell out my respects to their people and friends,” he claimed. “It is a difficult task, we just achieved some of the firemen backstage, it can be a challenging and unsafe job. And the region respects that occupation incredibly considerably… and you can insert the words and phrases ‘law enforcement’ to that group.”

On Tuesday evening, even as dozens of hearth crews were being battling the flames several hours immediately after the blaze commenced, the dying of Captain Figueroa and the simple fact that Jones was continue to ‘unaccounted for’, had by now started sending out ripples of shock and grief among the the Valley’s legislation enforcement personnel.

Agencies in Tulare County and outside of posted messages of condolences and guidance for the Porterville Hearth Office and the family members of both of those firefighters.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss experienced by the Porterville Fire Department though preventing a library hearth very last night time. Our sincere condolences go out to the family members and mates impacted, and to the complete Town of Porterville. — Place of work of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 19, 2020

A procession was held on Tuesday night time to honor Captain Figueroa.