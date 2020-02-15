[President Trump named Daytona 500 grand marshal]

Nellie McDonald
by: WESH

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH)—President Donald Trump will give the command for drivers to start their engines before the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Daytona International Speedway officials named Trump the grand marshal for NASCAR’s season opener.

That means he will deliver the most famous words in auto racing. “Gentleman, start your engines,” has been a staple of races around the world for decades.

Trump is the second president to attend the Daytona 500. George W. Bush attended the race in 2004.

Trump is the first president to be given an honorary role in pre-race ceremonies.

