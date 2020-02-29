President Trump nominates North Texas Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe as director of countrywide intelligence – Up Information Facts Dallas / Fort Worthy of

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump has elected a Texas congressman to be the upcoming countrywide intelligence director.

U.S. Agent John Ratcliffe (R-TX) speaks throughout the Once-a-year Conservative Political Action Meeting (CPAC) at the Gaylord Countrywide Vacation resort & Conference Middle on February 27, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Image by Alex Wong / Getty Photos)

%MINIFYHTML0ef5ee608b929acda8745bc7779ee61311% %MINIFYHTML0ef5ee608b929acda8745bc7779ee61312%

President Trump tweeted Friday night: “I am happy to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). I would have finished the procedure in advance of, but John wanted to wait around until finally the IG Report was finished. John is an fantastic guy of wonderful talent!

I am happy to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) will be Director of Nationwide Intelligence (DNI). I would have done the system right before, but John desired to hold out right until the IG Report was concluded. John is an extraordinary gentleman of fantastic talent! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his title from the thought to believe the posture of director of countrywide intelligence, immediately after the media scrutiny about his qualifications for the part.

President Trump then tweeted that Ratcliffe was "becoming handled unfairly by LameStream Media,quot and that he would be nominating a person else for the position "soon,quot.

Rep. Ratcliffe has represented the 4th Texas Congress District since 2015, which handles the rural counties of Rockwall and Collin.

President Trump appointed the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, as interim director of countrywide intelligence previously this thirty day period.

He had till March 11 to pick out a new lasting spy chief.