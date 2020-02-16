[president-trump-offers-command-to-nascar-motorists-at-daytona-five-hundred]

WEST PALM Seaside, Fla. — President Donald Trump gave an election-12 months embrace to NASCAR and its admirers Sunday when he became the second president ever to go to the Daytona 500.

Provided the honor of commanding drivers to start out their engines, Trump built a grand entrance just before the commence of the race. He gave hundreds of admirers a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the monitor in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight. The motorcade took around a quarter lap ahead of pulling apart in an infield staging place.

The president’s take a look at was widely welcomed by NASCAR followers. Trump 2020 flags flooded the infield, and some fans wore them as capes in the garage place.

Trump’s existence also made massive lines at entrances, with several followers complaining whilst waiting several hours to get through protection.

At minimum a dozen drivers have been escorted from the pre-race meeting to a non-public introduction with Trump.

“I got to meet up with the president! How interesting is that?” driver Aric Almirola explained.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is on the pole for “The Great American Race.” He hopes to be at the front of the pack when the president and Air Pressure A single departs.

“That’s just one of those items that most people remembers,” Stenhouse reported. “It really is this kind of a great photograph to have, even if you are not leading. It is going to be specific for all of us concerned.”

President George W. Bush also appeared at the race for the duration of his reelection calendar year.

Pics of Air Force Just one and Bush departing outdoors the famed observe in 2004, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. main, are regarded amongst the most iconic in NASCAR background.

Trump’s reelection campaign prepared to operate an advertisement for the duration of the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner close to the speedway. About 100,000 persons had been anticipated to go to this year’s race and hundreds of thousands a lot more will watch on television. About nine million folks took in previous year’s race on television.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning: “Obtaining all set to go to the Daytona 500. Will be Excellent!”

Getting all set to go to the Daytona 500. Will be Wonderful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2020

Right after his scheduled return Sunday evening to Washington, Trump will embark afterwards this coming week on Western point out swing that will just take him to rallies planned in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The journey is one more demonstration of Trump’s willingness to marketing campaign not just in conservative strongholds but in states that lean Democratic, notably Colorado, in which Republican Sen. Cory Gardner faces a difficult reelection fight. Arizona is anticipated to be a critical swing condition in the presidential election with its growing inhabitants of Hispanic voters.