President Trump orders Americans to Stop Panic Trade, ‘Relax!’

Play video content

Breaking News

The white house

President Trump there’s a strong message for Americans gathering at their local grocery stores and cleaning the shelves of the blade – get a chill pill, yo … please and thank you.

DT and its coronavirus team – including Pence – hit the Press Room Sunday for an update on global pandemics … spread today in the United States. Trump begins the good news for Wall Street … federal loan rates are down 0% -0.25%!

He then hopscotched a variation compiled by Google about a website they launched for coronavirus-related information – something Trump found out earlier this week, but which is factually checked as Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is managing it.

“Google has partnered with the US Government to develop a country website with information on COVID-19 symptoms, risk and test information. (2/6)

– Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 15, 2020

@Google_Comms

Google eventually came out and backed Trump – who people criticized for spreading, at first, as incomplete information – and the DT hit the podium home.

He did a mic thing … you could watch yourself.

However, then came the directive from POTUS itself directly to the American people … most of whom are worried about buying and stockpiling supplies today … while leaving the consumer high and dry. Trump said he was talking to a bunch of CEOs at the grocery store … and they asked him to deliver a message – EXPLAINING STUFF STUDIES YOU DON’T WANT !!!

Donald had his own way of putting it, but you got the picture. He said the stores will remain open during these crazy times and they will continue to try to keep the products rolling.