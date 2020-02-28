[president-trump-pushes-back-again-on-coronavirus-criticism]

(NBC News) President Trump is pushing back again on criticism his administration is not performing sufficient to fight coronavirus.

“If we have been executing a undesirable position we need to also be criticized, but we have carried out an remarkable job, we’re heading to go on, it is likely to vanish,” Mr. Trump explained Thursday.

Meanwhile, the stock marketplace is in coronavirus crash method, with the Dow Industrial Common possessing its worst 7 days due to the fact the 2008 money crisis.

“It’s in response to the uncertainties around how deeply the world economy will be influenced by the unfold of the coronavirus, regardless of whether or not that will sluggish down U.S. economic development and slice into U.S. company earnings,” describes CNBC’s Ron Insana.

The very first “community spread” scenario of the disease has been confirmed in California.

Wellbeing officials are in detective mode there, tracing the contacts of a woman who came down with the virus even with not traveling internationally or coming into call with a recognized affected individual. She was not analyzed for numerous days because she didn’t suit federal conditions.

