President Trump responds to coronavirus as an economic disaster

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As the coronavirus spreads, it could maintain staff at property under quarantine and cripple industries.

The White Dwelling is starting to come up with a prepare to continue to keep the economy afloat and working to soften the financial blow from the coronavirus.

“We just had a meeting on stimulus, we’re on the lookout at solving this difficulty,” President Trump said.

President Trump satisfied with Senators and Property Democratic leaders on designs for an expansive economic stimulus bundle.

On Monday, the president floated a payroll tax slash for companies, paid time off for workers who may be quarantined, and financial loans for little businesses.

But on Tuesday, he talked about a couple of particulars.

“A great deal of very good factors are going to occur. The shopper is ready. The purchaser is so strong in our country with what we have performed,” Trump claimed.

The White Property states it is searching out for unique People in america.

It’s also hunting to deliver aid for whole industries.

Airlines, cruise ship companies, and hotels have all been damage by the coronavirus.

“They’re good industries and we’ll be assisting them through this patch,” Trump explained.

“We’re likely to do what ever we can to preserve our financial state shifting,” White Dwelling Advisor Joe Grogan mentioned.

White Home Domestic Plan Advisor Joe Grogan states providing tax aid to struggling industries now could protect against prolonged-phrase damage.

“We really do not want the financial hurt to be greater than it requires to be,” Grogan mentioned.

“The administration looks to feel the response to every problem is another tax slice,” Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, mentioned.

But Senator Chuck Schumer suggests the Trump administration is much too centered on the economic consequences, instead than the wellbeing threats.

“You will have to deal with the illness, the coronavirus, not its signs which is the financial state,” Schumer stated.

Lawmakers need to have to work rapidly to end any deal prior to a scheduled recess commencing on Friday.