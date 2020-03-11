President Trump rewards the gen Jack Keane Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the White House, former Army Chief of Staff (ret.) Jack Keane, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Today it is my great privilege to present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to a brave warrior and a fearless patriot, the brilliant Jack Keane,” said Trump.

Keane served as Deputy Army Chief. He was allowed to become Army Chief of Staff in 2003, but retired to care for his wife, Terry, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. He died in 2014.

Keane, since his retirement, has served as a trusted advisor to several U.S. presidents. Keane was the architect of the increase in Iraq, who is credited with turning the Iraq war on behalf of the United States.

“Jack, I have to say, he has given me a lot of good advice,” Trump said. “Jack Keane is a visionary, a brilliant strategist and an American hero.”

Keane, during his remarks, acknowledged the President, his family and his “two great loves”: his late wife Terry and his current wife Angela.

“In all honesty, I wouldn’t be here without her love and devotion,” she said.

Keane thanked the President for rebuilding the military after a decade of cutbacks during the Obama administration.

“Mr. President, thank you for Trump’s defense. What you’re doing to dig yourself out of the deep hole you’ve found in the military is about protecting America, not just for today, but for the next generation, “he said.

“Thanks again, Mr. President, for making this day happen,” he added.

Keane was raised on a housing project in lower East Manhattan and became the first member of his family to graduate from college. He served with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam, for which he received a silver star. He served in the Army and served in the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

He said that on September 11, 2001, he was motivated to do everything possible to keep Americans safe.

His award quote read:

General Jack Keane is one of the most distinguished military leaders in our nation. General Keane proudly served his country in Vietnam as a paratrooper and received the Silver Star for his courage and gallantry in action. His strong leadership as a four-star general and as Deputy Army Chief of Staff provided stability and direction to those in his command. Since retiring from the military, General Keane has continued to engage in foreign policy issues, developing policies that address the dynamic threats to our Nation. The United States proudly honors General Jack Keane, whose tireless devotion to our country has defined him as a true American patriot.

The ceremony was attended by members of the President’s Cabinet, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and chairman and director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow. Also in attendance were Army Chiefs of Staff President Mark Mark Milley and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

