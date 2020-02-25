[president-trump-signals-controversial-document-to-bring-h2o-to-central-valley-farmers]

BPD wanting for two wanted in auto theft



The Bakersfield Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects included in an automobile theft before this thirty day period.

The incident transpired on Feb. 8th in the 4300 block of Ming Avenue. The suspects had been observed driving the victim’s vehicle soon following it was reported stolen. A person of the suspects is described as a black man, 20-25 a long time previous, 6 feet two inches tall, slender make, with black hair and brown eyes.