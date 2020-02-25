[president-trump-signals-controversial-document-to-bring-h2o-to-central-valley-farmers]

Retired CHP officer’s future court date in sexual assault situation postponed to April
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A retired California Highway Patrol officer experiencing two felony sexual assault rates will up coming surface in courtroom in April.
A date of April 21 was set Tuesday for Joel Brock’s preliminary listening to, exactly where a decide will identify if the prosecution has presented ample proof to order Brock to stand trial.
BPD wanting for two wanted in auto theft
The Bakersfield Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects included in an automobile theft before this thirty day period.
The incident transpired on Feb. 8th in the 4300 block of Ming Avenue. The suspects had been observed driving the victim’s vehicle soon following it was reported stolen. A person of the suspects is described as a black man, 20-25 a long time previous, 6 feet two inches tall, slender make, with black hair and brown eyes.
BPD hunting for suspect in strike-and-operate collision
The Bakersfield Law enforcement Division is on the lookout for a suspect involved in a strike-and-run collision previous month.
The department reported the collision happened on Jan. 31 at all-around 7: 04 p.m. in the space of Mohawk Avenue and Latina Generate. The vehicle collided with a bike in the area, triggering serious accidents to the motorcyclist.
