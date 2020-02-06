President Trump speaks after acquittal

(NBC News) – Watch live coverage as President Trump speaks out on both charges for the first time since the Senate vote.

On Wednesday, the month-long attempt to remove President Trump from office failed.

Each Senate Republican voted to exonerate the president for obstructing Congress. Due to abuse of power, Mitt Romney, Utah, was the first senator in history to break his impeachment party.

The Republicans have declared this month-long effort to be over. While Democrats swear to further investigate the President’s behavior.

It will be the first time in the history of the United States that an accused president remains in office in search of reelection.

Trump unleashes anger at impeaching enemies on prayer event

President Donald Trump releases his anger against those who tried to indict him at a prayer breakfast one day after his Senate acquittal.

After a keynote speaker who spoke of loving his enemies, he would have none of it.

He said that he, his family and the country “had been horribly tested by some very dishonest and corrupt people.”

Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, where he was accompanied on stage by congressional leaders, including the Democratic House

Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi headed the charges against him.