President Trump starts Friday morning on Twitter Rampage

Are you bored at home surfing Twitter during the corona pandemic? Chairman Donald Trump are also. The leader has tweeted or returned 46 times since this writing on Friday morning. His first tweet of the day was published at 12:45 p.m.

The contents of the president’s embassy tweets give some insight into what is on his mind as the coronation pandemic devastates much of the country, culminating in hard-hit countries like New York – which he just saw on the third day. of record deaths.

The binge began with the president extending a thank you to one of the campaign’s assistants for calling his numbers in a new Fox News poll. The poll showed high in its general approval: 49% approved its performance, while 49% rejected it.

Thanks Erin! https://t.co/m8HRlK6VCY

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

From there, he repeated two positions from the First Lady Melania Trump on mental health during pandemics and CDC guidelines for face masks. linked to reports on the Attorney General William Barr criticisms of Russia’s investigation; discussed with Fox News analyst Greg Zarrett on the rescue of airlines.

The president also maintains several messages for the launch of the media. He published critical tweets on CNN, the New York Times and ABC News.

Thank you Frank. It’s ABC Fake News. They knew they were wrong when they went through this horror of a story! https://t.co/FHkRaW3BTi

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, he also cited positions cited in the CNN report, as well as various tweets from the Wall Street Journal Kimberly Strassel – just one day after her phone call to the store “fake news”.

The president also had a dispute with the director of the World Health Organization with several officials. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the WHO, was accused of spreading misinformation from China about the early escalation and spread of coronaio. This has sparked a war of words between Trump and Ghebreyesus this week and the president on Friday linked to an op-ed by the WSJ’s editorial board calling for “reform or mitigation of the World Health Organization”.

Trump’s attention was obviously on the stock market as well. He celebrated this week’s rally rally, hitting it off as a harbinger of a bigger economic comeback when the country reopens after the pandemic. Remains stabilized in hydrochloroquine against malaria, linking the report to the President of France Emmanuel Macron addresses calls for wider use of the Covid-19 treatment potential.

This week, in just 4 days, we have had the biggest stock market increase since 1974. We have a great opportunity for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

In order not to let his enemies on the other side of the corridor rest, Trump fired shots at the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a series of shots at Joe Biden, the supposed Democratic candidate who will face Trump in the 2020 general election.

A wild sample:

Trump seems to have caught a cold on Twitter. It has not been published since 9 p.m.

(trumpet)