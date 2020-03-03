president-trump-to-take-a-look-at-nashville-friday-immediately-after-lethal-twister-strikes-middle-tennessee

Nashville Tennessean Posted 10: 51 a.m. CT March three, 2020 | Up-to-date 10: 57 a.m. CT March 3, 2020

Close

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Previous SlideUp coming Slide

President Donald Trump mentioned he will take a look at the Nashville space immediately after a fatal storm struck Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

Trump reported he is scheduled to go to Center Tennessee on Friday.

Information about the president’s take a look at had been not instantly offered.

“We are operating with the leaders in Tennessee, including their good Governor Bill Lee, to make certain everything is done effectively,” Trump claimed though talking at the National Affiliation of Counties on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are total of sorrow for the lives that were being shed.”

Continue to be UP TO Day: Get breaking information alerts sent right to your phone

The effective storm moved via Center Tennessee in the early several hours of Tuesday early morning, spawning tornado exercise that ripped through components of Nashville and neighboring counties soon prior to 1 a.m.

At minimum 19 individuals have died in four counties, a grim toll that grew sharply with the announcement just after nine a.m. that at minimum 14 individuals perished in Putnam County by itself. TEMA spokesman Maggie Hannan confirmed the Putnam County fatalities.

Point out and city officers have reported two persons have died in Davidson County, two in Wilson and a single in Benton.

Officials claimed a 3rd human being in Wilson County died as a outcome of health-related problems.

NASHVILLE Twister Path: This is not the to start with twister to strike East Nashville’s 5 Points space

NASHVILLE Tornado Damage: A lot more than 45,000 without having ability in Nashville soon after tornado destroys neighborhoods

Browse or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/news/community/2020/03/03/trump-pay a visit to-nashville-center-tennessee-friday-after-lethal-tornado/4939194002/