President Trump triumphs newspapers with `` ACQUIRED '' headlines at national prayer breakfast

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took an apparent victory lap Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

New video shows President Trump triumphantly brandishing copies of USA Today and the Washington Post with headlines featuring stories about his acquittal of impeachment.

“ACQUITTED” is splashed on the front page of USA Today.

The Washington Post headline reads: “Trump acquitted.”

The president smiled and waved the two newspapers when he arrived on stage.

His appearance at the annual event came a day after he was acquitted by the Senate of charges of indictment, including abuse of office following charges that he allegedly pressured him. Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a potential rival in this year’s presidential election.

Trump appeared in a good mood at the payor’s breakfast.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was also present, who led the indictment. Now that the trial is over, Trump has started his fight for re-election with a united Republican Party behind him.

And he is emboldened by reassuring the election figures and the chaos on the Democratic side in the race to replace him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

